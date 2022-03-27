Rocket Vault Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.21 or 0.07046570 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,607.06 or 1.00097351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00043712 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

