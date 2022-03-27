ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.0 days.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,781.25.

RKWBF opened at $471.75 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $360.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.72.

ROCKWOOL International A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

