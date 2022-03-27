Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON UKW opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.84. Greencoat UK Wind has a one year low of GBX 126.60 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 159.20 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

