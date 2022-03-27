Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hays from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.11. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,625.59).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

