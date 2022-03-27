Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293 ($3.86).

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 319.50 ($4.21) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.72. The company has a market cap of £526.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 345.50 ($4.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £32,376.96 ($42,623.70).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

