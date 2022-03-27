Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMS. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.35) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.60) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.86).

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 787 ($10.36) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 245.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 809.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 875.00%.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.47), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($19,981.69).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

