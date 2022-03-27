Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 580 ($7.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 363.60 ($4.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.44.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

