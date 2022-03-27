Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 199,387 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 193,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Venator Materials stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 212,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,528. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

