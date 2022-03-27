Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

CTAS stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,048. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $334.61 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.31 and its 200-day moving average is $408.21.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

