Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 142,360 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $52.91. 1,782,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

