Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,366 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $8.64 on Friday, hitting $132.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,920. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $199.48.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

