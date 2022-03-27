Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 737,647 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 674,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

