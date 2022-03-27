Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,542 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $54.61. 496,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

