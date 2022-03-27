Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is Adelphi Capital LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,705 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for 43.5% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $118,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 823,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $83.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

