S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.