S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,734 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

