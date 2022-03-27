S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,045 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.67 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

