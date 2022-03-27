S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $467,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.