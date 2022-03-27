S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.