Safex Token (SFT) Price Down 36.1% Over Last Week

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

