Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Safran has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAFRY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($147.25) to €130.00 ($142.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.