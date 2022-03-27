SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SAP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 570,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

