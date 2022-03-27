Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SPNS opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

