Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €128.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €128.00 ($140.66) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €164.75 ($181.04).

Shares of SU stock opened at €145.88 ($160.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

