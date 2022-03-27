Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.