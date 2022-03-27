Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 158,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,547,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

