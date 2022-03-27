SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

