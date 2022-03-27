Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 30,572 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $31,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

SEA stock traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. 4,622,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,187,391. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.