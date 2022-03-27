Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $4.98 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00011107 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $813.60 million and $24.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00026839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.86 or 0.00882476 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

