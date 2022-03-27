SelfKey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.13 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and $16.97 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00036221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00112474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.