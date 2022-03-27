SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 243.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In other SentinelOne news, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,116 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,523. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NYSE S traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $40.48. 3,153,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,257. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.