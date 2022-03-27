Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Critical Survey

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Elekta AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 1.86 $143.46 million $0.34 23.41

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Elekta AB (publ) 7.74% 15.96% 5.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and Elekta AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elekta AB (publ) 2 1 0 0 1.33

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 416.76%. Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 892.46%. Given Elekta AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elekta AB (publ) is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Elekta AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.