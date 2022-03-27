ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is TCW Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,527 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 3.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $428,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $19.22 on Friday, reaching $561.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.60. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

