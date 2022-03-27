SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 563.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. 22,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. SGS has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

