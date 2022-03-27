Shearwater Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.77. 6,332,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $82.92.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).
