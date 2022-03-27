Shearwater Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.22.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $431.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.18 and its 200 day moving average is $564.68. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.