Shearwater Capital LLC Takes $867,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $182.38. 7,908,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,914,600. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.