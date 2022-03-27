Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,551 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.12) to GBX 2,570 ($33.83) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,066.20.

NYSE SHEL opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Shell has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $56.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts predict that Shell will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

