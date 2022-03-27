Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $21.13. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 3 shares.

Specifically, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

