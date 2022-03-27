Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($17.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,288.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,270.99. The company has a market capitalization of £241.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.46. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

