Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.23) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.39) to GBX 2,750 ($36.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.17).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,468 ($32.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,417.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,802.41. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,151 ($28.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($43.05).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

