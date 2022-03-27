Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on J. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.83).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

