Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Increases By 292.9%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $13.58 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (Get Rating)
