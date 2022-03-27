Short Interest in Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Decreases By 66.7%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BRRAY opened at $7.06 on Friday. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

