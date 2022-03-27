Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Grows By 106.4%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,370,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $54.51. 1,442,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,965. BCE has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in BCE by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
