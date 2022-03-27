Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Grows By 106.4%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,370,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $54.51. 1,442,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,965. BCE has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in BCE by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.