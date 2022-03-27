Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Expands By 252.4%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,300 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the February 28th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

