Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Declines By 53.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
