Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Declines By 53.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

