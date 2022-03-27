Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Drops By 62.1%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FUWAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

