Short Interest in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Drops By 60.0%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $19,511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,598,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,598,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,945,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GACQ remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

