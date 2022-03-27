Short Interest in HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Increases By 100.0%

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEWA remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.24.
About HealthWarehouse.com
